Stunning and move-in ready in Larkin Golf Course community. You'll be surprised at the spaciousness of this open foorplan. Gorgeous Kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters & a large eat-in island. Dishwasher & confection oven purchased 8 months ago. The Primary Bedroom and en-suite is on the main level boasts dual sinks, garden tub & shower. Your oversized upstairs Loft area is perfect for a Den, Office or Playroom. Flat lot with easy access onto your covered porch and into your townhome. Patio offers plenty of room for grilling out. Enjoy your maintenance free yard. It is just a short jaunt from your back patio to the neighborhood pool. Enjoy tennis, playground and eating out at Rudy's Restaurant in the development.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $295,000
