3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $295,000

You will appreciate this beautiful home and all if has to offer. Entering in through the foyer, you are welcomed by an open floor plan which includes a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen. This well appointed kitchen features granite and stainless steel appliances and a large pantry. This home has a split floorplan giving privacy to the primary suite. The primary bath features dual vanities, a massive walk in closet, a large glass shower and separate water closet. Out back you will enjoy a relaxing screened porch complete with a ceiling fan. This newly developed neighborhood has a club house and community pool. Come and schedule a tour of your new home today!