3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $300,000

New year, New Home!!! This adorable all brick 3 bed/2 bath ranch style home sitting on a beautiful corner lot is awaiting its new owners! Enjoy those cold winter nights by the wood burning fireplace in the den or cool spring mornings on the front porch. Large open kitchen was remodeled in 2007 and is equipped with all stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, wall oven, solid wood cabinets with tons of storage space. The roof was replaced with 3-tab asphalt shingles in 2016 with a 10 year warranty. Fresh paint and new carpet recently installed. This beautiful home has so much potential! Must see to appreciate! Professional photos coming soon!