This New Construction Home in gated community is perfect for a family who likes to have some space. Plenty of room to have large Birthday parties for the kids w/ Bounce houses, slip & slide, Firepit gatherings & Of course Cookouts!! Relax on your back porch overlooking the Nature in your backyard while you bring food & Drinks out from your Large Open Floor plan directly from the Kitchen that overlooks the main living area so you can watch the Big game & enjoy conversations with friends & family throughout the main living area. The 3 bedroom home plus SUPER SIZED Bonus room is perfect for a game room or teenagers room to let them enjoy private living. The home also comes with access the river to enjoy some fun Kayaking or in a Canoe. The access is gated so you do not need to worry about congestion & have the access to a limited number of homeowners. The Home is located really close to jumping on I40 & a little over an hour to Charlotte & get to enjoy low taxes. Come over to view.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $300,000
