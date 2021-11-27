This New Construction Home in gated community is perfect for a family who likes to have some space. Plenty of room to have large Birthday parties for the kids w/ Bounce houses, slip & slide, Firepit gatherings & Of course Cookouts!! Relax on your back porch overlooking the Nature in your backyard while you bring food & Drinks out from your Large Open Floor plan directly from the Kitchen that overlooks the main living area so you can watch the Big game & enjoy conversations with friends & family throughout the main living area. The 3 bedroom home plus SUPER SIZED Bonus room is perfect for a game room or teenagers room to let them enjoy private living. The home also comes with access the river to enjoy some fun Kayaking or in a Canoe. The access is gated so you do not need to worry about congestion & have the access to a limited number of homeowners. The Home is located really close to jumping on I40 & a little over an hour to Charlotte & get to enjoy low taxes. Come over to view.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $305,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Kyle Rittenhouse is 18 years old. On Aug. 25, 2020, when Rittenhouse killed two men during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was 17. But when he took the stand during his murder trial, he looked like he could be 13. Defendants in murder trials often do themselves no favors by testifying in their own defense, but Rittenhouse probably helped himself. He was soft-spoken and ...
- Updated
The 77th annual Mooresville Christmas Parade is just around the corner.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 31-Nov. 8. For more information regarding specific plo…
The CDC is advising consumers to avoid purchasing certain onions due to a salmonella outbreak reported in 38 states and Puerto Rico.
The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and S…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday in two 5-0 votes approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request and an amended…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
Eleven years ago, Kayla Wright competed for and won the title of Miss Statesville Carolina Princess.
- Updated
The new standard at Target could push other retailers to follow in its path. See what's behind the decision.
Hendersonville’s collection of holiday events, known as Home for the Holidays, returns this year with festivities starting the day after Thank…