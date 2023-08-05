A warm welcome awaits you in this almost brand new home ranch home that has been updated. The kitchen has undergone a stunning transformation, featuring brand new granite countertops, cabinets, a charming farm-style sink, an electric range, hood, and a dishwasher. The primary bedroom has also been tastefully remodeled. In addition to the kitchen and bedroom, the 2nd bathroom boasts a fresh look with its new vanity. Throughout the entire home, you'll find fresh paint and upgraded lighting, Even the interior of the garage has been treated to a fresh coat of paint. Step outside through the new patio door and be greeted by an extended concrete patio, inviting you to enjoy the outdoors and take in the beautifully landscaped yard and views.