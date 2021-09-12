Owner Financing for this handyman special! 3 bed 1 bath two blocks to main st downtown Statesville! Tax records shows 1406 but home has not been measured. Up and coming area, this house sits on corner lot with private end road to the right of the property for parking. Home needs full reno with some structural that is being worked on soon by the seller. "GC" general contractor for inspection or partnership with seller to flip! Investors, GC's, this is a Motivated seller. Call today to discuss this opportunity. If neighbor to left is willing to sell city has confirmed it fits to build a 4plex!! Many opportunities! Submit all offers!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $34,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Mooresville man died Monday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 77 near the 40 mile marker.
- Updated
A third person has been charged in connection with the death of a Cornelius man at a Mooresville park.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
According to 2020 U.S. Census data, Mooresville’s population has grown by more than 50 percent in the last 10 years, causing the town’s four v…
- Updated
A 25-year-old Mooresville man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night on Shearers Road.
At 3 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer North Carolinians an update on the state's progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
- Updated
After numerous schools were forced to go virtual over the last two weeks, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education responded Monday night by voting to tighten the mask requirement.
- Updated
With homemade cards and signs, students at Rocky River Elementary lined the school’s campus Friday during a Patriot Day parade held to honor f…
- Updated
The 85th Iredell County Agricultural Fair kicked off Friday night with fanfare, excitement and crowds streaming in through the gates.