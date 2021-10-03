 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $340,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $340,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $340,000

Why wait to build new construction? Come see this nearly new gorgeous 3 bedroom ranch, styled with loads of extras and upgrades - ready to go! Great location, in desirable Larkin Golf Community, this neighborhood features several amenities for active lifestyles. A wide paneled entry hall welcomes you into the home which leads to the great room with kitchen and dining area. Overhead, the high coffered ceilings in the great room lend a upscale touch to the space. The home interior features hard surface flooring in main living areas and primary bedroom which is great for those with pets and allergies. Enjoy natural wooded views and sunsets from the large screened porch. This home has too many features to list. Book your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 16-22
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 16-22

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics