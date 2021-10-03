3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $340,000

Why wait to build new construction? Come see this nearly new gorgeous 3 bedroom ranch, styled with loads of extras and upgrades - ready to go! Great location, in desirable Larkin Golf Community, this neighborhood features several amenities for active lifestyles. A wide paneled entry hall welcomes you into the home which leads to the great room with kitchen and dining area. Overhead, the high coffered ceilings in the great room lend a upscale touch to the space. The home interior features hard surface flooring in main living areas and primary bedroom which is great for those with pets and allergies. Enjoy natural wooded views and sunsets from the large screened porch. This home has too many features to list. Book your showing today!