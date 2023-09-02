A great home in Cool Spring. 3 bedroom 2 full baths. Beautiful craftsmanship thruout home with nice detail. Split bedroom plan. A large living room with cathedral ceiling that opens up to a covered deck in back. Kitchen and baths have custom made cabinets with granite counter tops. Pantry and island in kitchen. Nice laundry room. Hardwood floors ,tile in baths and laundry. Attached double car garage. Pretty wooded lot. Stainless appliances include a dishwasher ,range oven, and microwave. Seller is also leaving the washer and dryer.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $344,900
