3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $348,000

Lovely 2 Story home with rocking chair porch, 3 years young in like new condition,3 beds, 2.5 baths over 2050 sqf!!! !!.Open, spacious floor plan with large master bedroom, two secondary bedrooms with a shared bathroom plus a loft area. Downstairs has a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and kitchen island, living room, dining area and flex room, 2" wood blinds all around the house. Extra large back patio in the private fenced back yard is perfect for entertaining with friends and family, level yard. Hidden Lakes community offers outdoor Pool