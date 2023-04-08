NEW CONSTRUCTION! 3 bedroom 2 bath home with LOTS OF UPGRADES! Home offers a large living room, kitchen with custom built cabinets-granite countertops & breakfast area, spacious bedrooms, 12x12 deck, covered front porch, 2 car garage, nice CORNER LOT and much more. Home is located in an established neighborhood. Construction is COMPLETE and ready for new owner.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $349,900
