3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $349,900

Statesville/Brookmeade Subdivision. New construction. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage on .71 Acres. Open floorplan with lots of storage and closets. Large kitchen with island. Beautiful cabinetry with SS appliances. Laundry and bonus room on 2nd floor. Granite counters throughout. Quite, picturesque, private yard with trees. Room for a pool. Close to shopping, restaurants and interstate 77.