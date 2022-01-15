This Hidden Lakes gem features brand new gorgeous LVP flooring on entire main floor. Main floor features private office, dining room, spacious butler's pantry that leads to massive inviting kitchen with large island with bar seating. Kitchen is open to family room. Powder room on main. Upstairs features enormous owner's suite including bathroom with double vanity, separate shower and tub and walk-in closet. Split bedroom plan with other two bedrooms and 2nd full bath also with double vanity, laundry and flex space (could be den, 2nd office, playroom, etc.). Completely fenced backyard with double gate for easy access. Two car garage with built-in shelving and pull-down attic stairs. Community pool and cabana area to enjoy included in HOA fee. This floor plan is well laid out for fabulous use of space. (NOTE: Seller cannot give possession until their new construction is complete. Target date is 3-31-22. Seller can close and rent back from buyer if that works best for buyer.)
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $349,900
