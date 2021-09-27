Don't miss out on this beautiful, well-maintained Colonial Ranch w/ 2nd Living Quarters Basement Home. It was recently updated with new paint, new vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen along with new granite countertops, new backsplash, new cast iron sink, new electric range and hood. Features 4 fireplaces that include a gas log fireplace on the upper level and one in the basement which is a fully finished 1800+ sq ft home complete with o new vinyl flooring, office, bedroom, full bath w/shower and kitchen that includes refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. 20' x 12 storage shed also conveys. Garage features lighting with work bench and peg board wall for convenient tool storage. Located in the desirable Beverly Heights neighborhood and conveniently located to shopping and restaurants. A must see! Home sold As-Is.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. …
- Updated
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the garden center of Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville.
- Updated
A 27-year-old man was shot in the back in the parking lot of Walmart, 169 Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville, on Sunday.
Lake Norman High School students were sent home early today due to a skunk in the building.
- Updated
- 8 min to read
The Mooresville Tribune sent out questions to the candidates for Mooresville's Board of Commissioners at-large seat. The candidates were asked what they believe the biggest issues Mooresville faces and how it can address the town's growth.
In a series of videos on TikTok, one woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 in Wyoming.
Making great progress: Dual immersion program preparing Mooresville students for multi-global society
On a rainy Tuesday morning, Tamara Bravo’s kindergarten class at Park View Elementary School sat in a semi-circle on a colorful rug gathered a…
A crash Saturday morning seriously injured one man and the resulting vehicle fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for two hours.
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
Mooresville Board of Commissioner Barbara Whittington confirmed Tuesday she will not seek reelection next year to represent the town’s Ward 3.…