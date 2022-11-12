Welcome to this "like new" ranch home on a LEVEL FENCED CORNER lot just on the edge of Troutman. This home features an open, split-bedroom floorplan with covered front porch and rear back deck. The kitchen boasts an almost 9ft granite island for entertaining and SS appliances. There is even a nook that would be great for an offloading area, corner office or extra shelving. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, walk-in shower and double granite vanity. The yard has plenty of options to add an outbuilding and is low maintenance with minimal trees. Entire home water filtration system installed. Location is minutes to Troutman, Statesville, I-77 and I-40. NO HOA. Low county taxes. Quiet, low traffic area.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $350,000
