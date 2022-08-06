 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $355,000

You do not want to miss this rare opportunity! Amazing location that is just minutes from I-77 and I-40 yet tucked away in a quiet, country setting. You will love the gleaming floors and newly finished space above garage! Open floor plan with spacious living areas and roomy primary suite. The back deck is perfect for entertaining guests and enjoying summer evenings! Woods that line property have trails great for exploring.

