 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $355,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $355,000

Gorgeous move-in ready home in the Castlegate Community! You will love the open floor plan this beautiful home offers with real hardwood floors throughout. All appliances convey. The large primary suite features huge shower, dual vanities, and a sizable walk-in closet. Enjoy the peace and quiet of nature while sitting on the covered back porch! This house is a true gem and won't last. Schedule your tour today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular