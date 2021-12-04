 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $358,000

Chances like these are rare- 1.5 story home is less than 1 year old & sellers are being relocated...All the benefits of a new home without the wait, WIN! Home offers hardwoods in entry, dining, great room, kitchen, hall to laundry. Tile in bathrooms, laundry with granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Custom cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms with stainless steel appliances. Primary bed/bath suite on main level w/a huge walk-in closet, split bedroom plan with secondary bedrooms sharing an additional bath. Bonus/bedroom on 2nd floor w/closet. 3 car garage is a rarity these days & this home has it- Screened in back porch overlooks nice, level yard that is over 1/2 an acre...All the work is done here, grab your toothbrush...move on in...Beautiful community, with low HOA's, and a POOL, convenient to both I40 & I77.

