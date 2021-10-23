Great open floorplan for entertaining and enjoying the family activities. Split bedroom plan with 2 bedrooms in front of home, large inviting entry hall with access from garage. Amazing kitchen to prepare the meals and bakery and cocktails or coffee station in the butlers pantry with wet bar. Ample 42" dark cabinets cabinets, granite counters and black s/s appliances. Island is great for dining and/or serving. Large great room easy to style with your furnishings. Primary bedroom with sitting area/nursery with access to the screened porch. Primary bath with granite countertop, dual sinks and oversized tile shower and seamless glass door. Walk in closet and separate closet for linens, incidentals etc. Rear yard offers a screened in porch, concrete and extended stone patio. Backs onto the elevated 11th fairway. Secondary HOA $600-620 is for the Larkin Sports Amenity (pool, tennis, cabana) and annual membership is voluntary. $350 HOA for entrance and common areas is mandatory.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $360,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners denied a rezoning request Monday thwarting a developer’s plans to build lakefront condominiums instead …
- Updated
A Mooresville man was arrested in connection with a robbery of medication and break-ins at two local businesses, the Mooresville Police Depart…
- Updated
A Mooresville man faces three counts of murder and one of first-degree arson from a July incident in which three bodies were found after a fire on Loram Drive in Troutman.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
As Gavin Schmidt and his father began moving his collection of Halloween decorations out of the house and into the driveway, cars began slowin…
I have never seen an actual ghost. It doesn’t mean that I don’t believe in them, but I have not been privy in this life to have experienced an…
They say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. This is true and can also be life changing or lifesaving when it comes to your healt…
Pine Lake Prep’s girls golf team claimed the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A/ West Regional championship Monday at the C…
- Updated
Gregg Richardson of Mooresville tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won last Friday’s $263,948 jackpot.