3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $365,000

Tucked away in a Cul-de-sac premium lot location is this like new gorgeous home in the sought-after community of Hidden Lakes! This 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath home features an open concept style living with updated kitchen cabinets, center island w/pendent lighting, stainless steel refrigerator, and eat in kitchen that opens to the great room making it seamless to entertain family and friends. If you need a flex space or office, we have you covered on the main floor! Head upstairs and enjoy the loft to add an additional option for entertainment. After a long day, you can enjoy the master ste with a full bath featuring a new shower head & a walk-in closet. You will be blown away by the spacious new fenced backyard with a large patio ready for you to add your special touches. Let’s not forget the upgraded widened driveway that can provide extra parking space for visitors. Minutes to I-77 & I-40 and convenient to Downtown Statesville, Lake Norman State Park, dining, shopping & entertainment.