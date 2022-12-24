 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Mooresville Tribune is partnering with Pinnacle Institute of Cosmetology who is sponsoring 275 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $365,000

Tucked away in a Cul-de-sac premium lot location is this like new gorgeous home in the sought-after community of Hidden Lakes! This 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath home features an open concept style living with updated kitchen cabinets, center island w/pendent lighting, stainless steel refrigerator, and eat in kitchen that opens to the great room making it seamless to entertain family and friends. If you need a flex space or office, we have you covered on the main floor! Head upstairs and enjoy the loft to add an additional option for entertainment. After a long day, you can enjoy the master ste with a full bath featuring a new shower head & a walk-in closet. You will be blown away by the spacious new fenced backyard with a large patio ready for you to add your special touches. Let’s not forget the upgraded widened driveway that can provide extra parking space for visitors. Minutes to I-77 & I-40 and convenient to Downtown Statesville, Lake Norman State Park, dining, shopping & entertainment.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lake Norman Regional names new COO

Lake Norman Regional names new COO

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center welcomes Alec Grabowski as network chief operating officer, managing hospital operations, in the North Car…