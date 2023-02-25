This home is a beautiful and spacious residence that offers both comfort and style. This charming home features an open floor plan, with a warm and inviting living room that flows seamlessly into the kitchen, breakfast nook, and dining room. The kitchen is equipped with modern stainless-steel appliances, ample cabinetry and counter space, and a large island with a breakfast bar. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, including a large primary suite with a bathroom and a large walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms are all well-sized and feature plenty of natural light and closet space. The house also has a loft upstairs that is perfect for a play area or home office. The large, fully fenced backyard has plenty of space for outdoor entertaining.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
69-year-old suffers stroke in his N.C. home; Realtor showing house leaves him there. Man died Wednesday.
Deputies in Davidson County rushed to help a 69-year-old man they'd found unresponsive in his house following a welfare check. The man's famil…
The Brookford Police Department is being featured on the television show "On Patrol: Live" on REELZ.
If David Lewandowski of Mooresville hadn’t messed up the first time he tried to buy his Cash 5 ticket, he never would have won Monday’s $218,6…
Property values are up, but a property tax reappraisal has some Iredell County residents worried about how they’ll pay those increased taxes.