New construction build located just off of Interstate 40. 3 Bedroom 2 full bathroom with large back yard. House will include sand & finish hardwoods throughout main living areas, carpet in bedrooms, tile in bathrooms. Hardwood/Carpet/paint colors are available to be picked at buyers choice if under contract prior to that task being completed or ordered.City water & septic & propane fireplace located in the family room.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $370,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 60-year-old grandmother died after she was shot in the face with an air rifle, officials said. Now, the woman’s son and grandson are charged in her death, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina. The charges stem from May 6, when deputies reported responding to a home in Hendersonville, roughly 25 miles south of the mountain tourist destination of Asheville. ...
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school.
Five local high school seniors were each presented a $5,000 one year scholarship from the Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation.
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
Irma Garcia’s husband, Joe, reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack shortly after Irma’s passing
Five healthy habits could be the secret to a longer life for many people.
The softball coach at Lake Norman High School has been charged with indecent liberties with children after a voice mail concerning a sex act w…
A Mooresville woman was recognized with a special award for her volunteer service.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 8-14. For more information regarding specific plots of …