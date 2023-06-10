Just in time for summer, welcome home to this better than new ranch with an oversized 3 car garage in the Castlegate community! Just completed in 2020, this one-story home is move-in ready on .7 acres features a spacious open floor plan with a stunning cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace in the great room. Pristine hardwoods throughout the home - not an inch of carpet in this meticulously maintained home. Well appointed gourmet kitchen with granite counters, custom white kitchen cabinets and an island with room for bar stools. Impressive primary bedroom with a large walk-in closet, tile shower, granite counters and plenty of storage. Spend your summer days at the community pool and enjoy the peace and quiet from your covered back deck overlooking the large yard with endless possibilities. This home will not disappoint, schedule a tour of your new home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $380,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Huntersville teens died in a vehicle crash following a chase with the Mooresville Police Department, according to law enforcement officials.
Carolina Caring is leading the way in health care innovation by offering a creative solution to a nationwide problem — the shortage of certifi…
A social media influencer died soon after live-streaming himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of TikTok, stat…
Frank Fritz and lifelong friend and reality-show co-star Mike Wolfe have reunited after nearly three years without seeing one another.
In their first meeting since public records requests revealed hundreds of group text messages between Superintendent Jeff James and numerous I…