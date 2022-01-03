3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $399,900

RV Friendly, Car Lover's Dream or Woodworking Wonderland with a charming rocking chair front porch in this 3 Bd/2Ba ranch home on over an acre corner lot in the Country Woods Estate with NO HOA fees. This home boasts a new HVAC and new roof in 2019 along with a brand-new 2020 dehumidifier in the encapsulated crawlspace. Primary bedroom suite has its own private bath. 2-car attached garage. Oversized detached RV & car garage with RV bay 39'6" in length, 26'11" inside bay height with a 13'11" rolling door height. Garage has electricity, a large, finished bonus room/workshop and storage loft/attic. An additional 2-car detached garage to accommodate all your cars or hobbies. A spacious backyard for relaxing Fall evenings and Summer cookouts. Full house central vacuum system. House and buildings offer tons of storage space. Alarm System, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included.