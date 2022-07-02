 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Mooresville Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Pinnacle Institute of Cosmetology

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $399,900

WELCOME HOME! This new construction 3 BR, 2.5 BA home will check all of your boxes. Full Brick Exterior, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout. Island Kitchen with Subway Tile Backsplash, Granite Countertops, beautiful White Cabinets, Pantry & Stainless Steel Appliances. Kitchen is open to the Living Room & Breakfast Area. Split Bedroom Floorplan creates a private Primary Suite with Walk-in Shower, Dual Vanities & a Large Walk-in Closet. 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms are bright & spacious. 12x16 Covered Rear Deck overlooks the large back yard. This home was built with quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. Located in a small established neighborhood. You have to see this one!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular