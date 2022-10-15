Like new home in the sought-after community of Hidden Lakes! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features open concept living, and high-end features throughout, and is perfect for entertaining! The beautiful kitchen has an island and plenty of cabinet space that flow into an inviting living room. Downstairs you will also find an office for all your work-from-home needs. Upstairs you will find an extra entertainment/playroom along with a large primary suite with double vanity sinks and a walk-in closet and generously sized secondary bedrooms. Minutes to I-77, and I-40 and convenient to Lake Norman State Park, Downtown Statesville, Troutman, and Mooresville entertainment, dining, and shopping. Schedule your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Iredell County experienced explosive growth between 2010 and 2020, gaining over 27,000 residents. This trend is projected to accelerate over t…
The building at 1431 Mecklenburg Highway has surely seen many a love story in its nearly 100-year-old history. After all, it’s been an element…
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education passed three resolutions at Monday night’s board meeting.
Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted: “State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe.”
A West Iredell High School teacher has been charged with sending a sexually explicit video to a student.
MOORESVILLE — Pine Lake Prep’s quest for an undefeated regular season continued on Friday night with another dominant conference win, defeatin…
A 15-year-old boy accused of killing 5 people near a Raleigh greenway before eluding officers for hours is now hospitalized in critical condition, police say.
Don’t let microbes and insects turn your Halloween masterpiece into a horror show before the big night.
Adults brawl at youth football game, man hit with hammer taken to a hospital, Winston-Salem police say
Several adults were injured Saturday morning in a fight during a youth football game at Glenn High School in Kernersville, authorities said. No arrests have been made.
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has announced the expansion of its Rehabilitation Services Department.