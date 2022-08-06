 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $400,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $400,000

Looking for New construction but not looking for a 6-12 month process with lots of potential delays? This is the house for you! This practically brand new 3 bed 2.5 bath home has a great open floor plan on the main floor with a beautiful fireplace in the family room that the home owner added after purchase. It features a spacious kitchen with large island, gorgeous cabinetry and a walk in pantry. Upstairs hosts all 3 bedrooms and two full baths with beautifully tiled showers and floors. Laundry is also conveniently located upstairs so no lugging clothes up and down the stairs. This is a great private area on a large lot. Close access to I-77 is a plus!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New doctors joins medical group

New doctors joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group Family Medicine Tall Oaks welcomes Dr. Jasmin Aldridge. She joins Dr. Amber Hicks-Thibodeau, nurse practitioner Mere…