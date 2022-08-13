Welcome to your NEW Home! This is a beautiful New Construction home in established Greenbriar Farms Community; an opportunity you will not want to miss! This home features a split 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom plan. As you walk into the foyer, you will notice the open floor plan with 10 ft ceiling Great room as you make your way to a beautiful Gourmet Kitchen. On one side you will find the primary suite and bathroom with dual sinks, garden (soaking) tub, and separate shower and a walk-in closet. This home offers plenty of features which include: waterproof luxury vinyl plank throughout, quartz countertops, 10' ceilings, crown molding, recessed lights, beautiful cabinetry in kitchen and bathrooms, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, an office, covered porch, the list goes on. Come By… Fall in Love…Make an Offer!!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $412,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a vape and tobacco shop Sunday.
Two major road projects should soon allow for better traffic movement around and through Mooresville.
Information from the community led to the arrest of a man suspected of robbing a tobacco and vape shop Sunday.
When Pie in the Sky closed the doors of the one and only location it had ever had in late May, Daniel Whitener and his sister Ashley Eggert we…
Tucked away on the back side of the Merino Mill in Mooresville, a company has been plugging away for years, working hard to expand their impac…
The Mooresville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a recent fraud case involving the use of coun…
Deborah Corriher, a Mooresville resident, wanted some fresh homegrown tomatoes, so she decided to plant one singular tomato plant. As it start…
Many medals are issued by the U.S. government to members of the Armed Forces. But what do the medals mean, how are they earned, and where do they rank in terms of prominence and prestige?
Culminating with the naming of the 2022 Teacher of the Year, the Mooresville Graded School District’s 2022 Convocation was a true celebration,…
A 26-year-old Mooresville man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night.