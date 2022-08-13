 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $412,500

Welcome to your NEW Home! This is a beautiful New Construction home in established Greenbriar Farms Community; an opportunity you will not want to miss! This home features a split 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom plan. As you walk into the foyer, you will notice the open floor plan with 10 ft ceiling Great room as you make your way to a beautiful Gourmet Kitchen. On one side you will find the primary suite and bathroom with dual sinks, garden (soaking) tub, and separate shower and a walk-in closet. This home offers plenty of features which include: waterproof luxury vinyl plank throughout, quartz countertops, 10' ceilings, crown molding, recessed lights, beautiful cabinetry in kitchen and bathrooms, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, an office, covered porch, the list goes on. Come By… Fall in Love…Make an Offer!!

