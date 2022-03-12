 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $439,500

You first notice the extended front entry full of wainscotting that leads into this ranch style home. Because of the split BD plan, you first pass two BDs. Both BDs have large closets with one being a WIC. Each BD has an adjacent full bathroom that is perfect for everyone to have their own space. Next you pass the extremely large dining room, that if you do not have a need for, can easily be transformed into alternate space. The spacious kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and white cabinets. The peninsula has room to seat 4. The breakfast nook sits right off the kitchen. The living room has a gas fireplace with a TV mount above. The owner's suite is extremely large with a large bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub, and a walk-in shower. This home is situated on a .55-acre cul-de-sac lot that backs up to a natural wooded area providing owner privacy from the rear deck.

