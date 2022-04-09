3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $440,000

Brand NEW homes in a great location! Convenient to interstates and the Lake Norman area. This 1.5-story Avery plan has three bedrooms, three full baths, and more than 2,500 square feet. Easy living on the main with the owner's suite, a study with French doors, and one secondary bedroom along with the open kitchen and family room area. The upper floor has a loft, bedroom, full bath, and finished storage. The beautiful kitchen has white cabinets, granite counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas cooktop. The Avery plan has a covered rear porch and this home has been upgraded to include a paver patio with a fire pit and seating wall. Other wonderful upgrades include a gas fireplace with slate surround, a luxury owner's bath with a tiled tub surround and a tiled shower with seat & built-in niches, and a tray ceiling in the foyer. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Visit today!