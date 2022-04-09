Brand NEW homes in a great location! Convenient to interstates and the Lake Norman area. This 1.5-story Avery plan has three bedrooms, three full baths, and more than 2,500 square feet. Easy living on the main with the owner's suite, a study with French doors, and one secondary bedroom along with the open kitchen and family room area. The upper floor has a loft, bedroom, full bath, and finished storage. The beautiful kitchen has white cabinets, granite counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas cooktop. The Avery plan has a covered rear porch and this home has been upgraded to include a paver patio with a fire pit and seating wall. Other wonderful upgrades include a gas fireplace with slate surround, a luxury owner's bath with a tiled tub surround and a tiled shower with seat & built-in niches, and a tray ceiling in the foyer. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Visit today!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $440,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said 24 people have been arrested on numerous drug charges in undercover investigations.
Every day for a month, when Luke McClelland got home from school, he would go about the same routine of watering, measuring and moving a quart…
Chris Stonestreet, historian of colonial history of the North and South Carolina Piedmont, was honored by the North Carolina Chapter of the Na…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots …
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26.
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
MOORESVILLE — As Blue Devil slugger Lauren Vanderpool stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, her team trailed arch-rival La…
MOORESVILLE — The distinct ping of a well-hit softball echoed across the stadium. Hickory Ridge’s Tori Kirkpatrick had sent the ball deep into…
Some UNCG students and graduates are concerned conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's appearance on campus April 11 will increase harassment of the transgender community.
The students at Lake Norman High School were in their various places, some meeting to give and receive stage instructions, others taking care …