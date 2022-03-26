3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $445,000

When you walk into this home you first encounter a private office. Next is a hallway that leads you to two secondary bedrooms, a full bathroom, and the laundry room. The split bedroom plan tucks these bedrooms away from the primary. The living room has a gas fireplace with a TV mount above. The open floor plan flows directly into the spacious kitchen which has beautiful granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. The large island has room to seat 4. The breakfast nook sits right off the kitchen. The owner's suite on the other side of the living room is large with a large bathroom with double sinks and a walk-in shower. The WIC is also spacious. Now don't forget the bonus room above the garage. Out back is a covered patio along with an additional uncovered area. The back yard is fenced with some shade trees on the lot. What tops this back yard off is that it also leaves the option of a pool because the septic lines are all in the front yard. Don't let this one slip by!