MUST SEE INTERIOR FEATURES!! BRAND NEW MOVE-IN READY home close to Lake Norman! This 1.5-story Avery plan has three bedrooms, three full baths, and more than 2,500 square feet. The main level includes the primary suite, dining room, and one secondary bedroom along with the open kitchen and family room area. The upper floor has a loft, a bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a full bath. The designer kitchen features white cabinets, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas cooktop. Enjoy outdoor living on the covered rear porch and the large concrete patio. Additional upgrades include a gas fireplace with slate surround, a luxury shower in the primary bath, tray ceilings in the foyer, dining room, and primary bedroom, and an upgraded trim package. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Visit today!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $449,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
International travel is back in a big way in 2023 and while the heightened demand and impending peak summer travel season mean higher prices, …
Baylor’s decision to let Kim Mulkey walk across the states lines over to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is the rare instance where it’s perfectly rea…
Dairy Queen has released its summer menu with two new flavors, three returning flavors and a special deal to celebrate.
Seven large great white sharks have converged off North Carolina, according to satellite trackers monitored by the nonprofit OCEARCH.
Alignments such as this one appear every few years or so, and much of it will be visible to the naked eye.