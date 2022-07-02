Brand NEW homes in a great location! Convenient to interstates and the Lake Norman area. This 1.5-story Avery plan has 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and more than 2,500 square feet. The main level includes the primary suite, a study with French doors, and one secondary bedroom, along with the open kitchen and family room area. The upper floor has a loft, a bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a full bath. The designer kitchen features white cabinets contrasted by a stone gray island, granite counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas cooktop and double oven. Enjoy outdoor living on the extended covered rear porch and the large concrete patio. Additional upgrades include a gas fireplace with marble surround, a luxury shower in the primary bath, a tray ceiling in the foyer, a large shower in the upstairs bathroom, and an upgraded trim package. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Please confirm completion date with onsite New Home Specialist.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $460,000
