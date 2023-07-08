Stunning 1.5-story 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 2,568 square feet with lots of upgrades. Great location convenient to interstates and the Lake Norman area. Step inside to discover a spacious and open floor plan with tasteful finishes. The main level boasts a comfortable living room, perfect for relaxation or hosting gatherings, a primary suite, a study with French doors, and one secondary bedroom, along with an open family room area. The designer kitchen features white cabinets contrasted by a stone gray island, granite counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas cooktop and double oven. The second floor has a loft, a bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a full bathroom. Enjoy outdoor living on the extended covered screened in porch. Additional upgrades include a gas fireplace with marble surround, a luxury shower in the primary bath, a tray ceiling in the foyer, large shower in the upstairs bathroom and much more. This home is a must see!