ATTENTION INVESTORS!! Great opportunity for rental property/cash flow. Property located across street listed at 225k. Buyer/Buyer's agent to verify all info including sq. ft. All info based on tax records. Property sold AS-IS. This 1170 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $49,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As the clock ticked down to zero, the celebration was already well underway. Lake Norman senior Davis Wagner and a couple of his teammates ran…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Republican-led West Virginia Senate moved quickly Friday to rescind the state’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, declaring that it expired in 1979.
Lawrence Long's wardrobe, role as stay-at-home uncle have led to memes, hashtags.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 30-Feb. 5. For more information regarding specific plo…
- Updated
"We have no indication that anyone survived the crash," the sheriff said.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 30-Feb. 5.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 27-Feb. …
The sounds of pops and crackles will soon fill the halls of NASCAR Technical Institute as the newest addition to their long list of programs i…
- Updated
WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge Saturday though access remained blocked while other demonstrations ramped up in cities across Canada, including the capital, where police said they were awaiting more officers before ending what they described as an illegal occupation.