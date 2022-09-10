3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $495,000

This beautiful home situated on the 10th tee of the desirable Larkin Golf Course, The Coastal, is an open ranch plan that is perfect for entertaining featuring a gourmet kitchen, large dining room, and a spacious outdoor living area. This is an incredibly rare floorplan with soaring 11’ ceilings, tons of natural sunlight, engineered hardwood floors, crown molding, wainscoting, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens up to the spacious living area and dining room. The owner's suite features a tray ceiling, new carpet, walk-in shower, garden tub, and large closet. Relax, unwind and take in the beautiful golf course views on the covered back patio where you will find extended paver decking, a dining area with an attached pergola, two new ceiling fans and a fully fenced and landscaped, private back yard. Convenient to I77. Community pool, club house, tennis courts available for additional fee. Ask about assumable loan@2.875%. Schedule your appointment today!