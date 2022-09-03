 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $500,000

JUST DISCOUNTED! Brand new 4-sides-brick ranch home with 3 BR's, 3.5 baths & a bonus room above garage on over an acre! Want elbow room between homes & privacy? Lot is 295' wide in the front! Mostly private yard with a lot of trees on left side & in back. Deer Creek is mostly 4-sides-brick homes on large lots! Neighbor has beautifully manicured yard & trees on their left side which provide a nice privacy screen to both theirs and this side load garage. Wonderful party/picnic/playground 1 block away for Deer Creek residents only. Nice front porch & rear deck with great views, Frigidaire gas range, DW & microwave, hardwood flooring, upgrade carpet and pad, granite counters, ceramic kitchen backsplash, ceramic floor in baths and laundry, upgraded light fixtures, gas FP, nice-sized & extra sturdy brick & block crawl space foundation! New house is very close to the 69 acre Statesville Soccer complex, Greenway/bike path & Statesville Rec center/leisure pool, & elementary school.

