3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $519,900

Brand new 4-sides-brick ranch home with 3 BR's, 3.5 baths & a bonus room above garage on over an acre! Want elbow room between homes & privacy? Lot is 295' wide in the front! Mostly private yard with a lot of trees on left side & in back. Deer Creek is mostly b 4 sides brick homes on large lots! Neighbor on other side has a beautifully manicured yard & trees on their left side which provides a nice privacy screen to both theirs and this side load garage. The only neighbor's house you can really see from porch is the one across the street to the left. Must see! Covered front porch, rear deck, Frigidaire gas range, DW & microwave, hardwood flooring, upgrade carpet and pad, granite counters, ceramic kitchen backsplash, ceramic floor in baths and laundry, upgraded light fixtures, gas FP & more. House has just been completed! Beautiful brand new home is very close to the 69 acre Statesville Soccer complex, Greenway/bike path & Statesville Rec center/leisure pool, & elementary school.