Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in historical downtown Statesville! Well built brick and rod iron fence leading up to the home from the sidewalk. Open floor plan with a ton of character. Large living room that has built-ins and a gas fireplace. Beautiful dining room that has space for a large table. Dining room leads into remodeled kitchen that overlooks the large sunroom sitting area. Off of the kitchen is the remodeled butler's pantry. Newer stainless appliances. Basement has a bedroom, bath, and laundry area. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the main level. Plantation shutters with nice custom made curtains that will convey. New paint throughout with many of the lighting fixtures being updated. Exterior wood painted 7/21. New insulation in the attic with a newer vapor barrier installed in the crawl space. This home is in a perfect location downtown! 3D tour attached to listing.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $520,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Since 1989, the television and cultural behemoth that is “The Simpsons” has begun every episode with that same opening title sequence with a s…
Credit reporting agencies to wipe out most medical debt, J&J vaccine may have been underestimated, and more COVID news
Equifax, Experian and TransUnion will eliminate billions of dollars from the accounts of consumers who faced unexpected medical bills that they were unable to pay. Plus, a study shows that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine provided lasting immunity at least six months after the shots, and more virus news.
The content of what students in Iredell-Statesville Schools have available to them in the libraries was the focus for much of Monday’s board m…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 10-16. …
Today, The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newsp…
A judge ruled former Kentucky clerk Kim Davis violated the constitutional rights of two same-sex couples when she wouldn't issue marriage licenses.
A cadet in the Mitchell Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program died Sunday in an automobile crash and now his family is honoring his legacy.
The Children’s Hope Alliance announced the sale of 800 acres in Barium Springs to Prestige Acquisitions, LLC as part of planned development.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 6-12.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 6-12. For more information regarding specific plots o…