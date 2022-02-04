3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $589,000

Welcome home to this one of a kind fine! Beautiful traditional style home with modern and bold touches throughout - unique lighting, kitchen & bathroom backsplashes, tile and vintage designed wood flooring throughout and so much character. Features an above garage bonus room, gas log fireplace, crown molding throughout. Master on main, sunroom off master. A breathtaking view of your own private pond off your large back porch deck overseeing nearly 13 acres of private property! POND IS FULLY STOCKED WITH Brim Bass, Catfish and more. NO HOA! Livestock/Horses allowed 1 animal per acre. What are you waiting for? Schedule your private tour today.