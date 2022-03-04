A Beautiful Custom 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a Countryside setting with a Long Driveway; yet only few minutes drive to all city amenities. Conveniently located minutes to Interstate 77 & 40. This beautiful custom home is one you have to see. NO HOA. Sitting on an open 2.75 acres lot. Great outdoor space for entertaining. Front porch with Trex decking for sitting back and enjoying your morning coffee. Outbuilding (35x24) with Heat/AC, and a full sized garage door; great for extra indoor activities or storage. Also located on the property is another storage building (33x16) on a concrete slab for all your extra stuff. Carport (14x24) This well maintained property will not last long. Stove is electric, however it is plumbed for gas. Home is wired for a generator. Three above ground propane tanks, 120 gallons each. Two are behind home and by out building.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $595,000
