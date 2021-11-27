3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $599,900

Come check out this immaculate new custom spec home located in sought after Shannon Acres! Large lot with a private back yard that is set up perfectly for a POOL addition right off the patio! 3 beds 3.5 baths with a bonus room over the garage, and office perfect for working at home! This lovely home features hardwood floors and custom tile throughout. The family room is set with a beautiful fireplace, and gorgeous wooden beams accents. The kitchen contains a 36" commercial gas stove, high-end quartz countertops, custom tile backsplash and a huge walk-in pantry. Gorgeous master bathroom and closet are a must see! The extra touches are what make this home special!