 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $599,900

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $599,900

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $599,900

Come check out this immaculate new custom spec home located in sought after Shannon Acres! Large lot with a private back yard that is set up perfectly for a POOL addition right off the patio! 3 beds 3.5 baths with a bonus room over the garage, and office perfect for working at home! This lovely home features hardwood floors and custom tile throughout. The family room is set with a beautiful fireplace, and gorgeous wooden beams accents. The kitchen contains a 36" commercial gas stove, high-end quartz countertops, custom tile backsplash and a huge walk-in pantry. Gorgeous master bathroom and closet are a must see! The extra touches are what make this home special!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim
Columnists

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim

  • Updated

Kyle Rittenhouse is 18 years old. On Aug. 25, 2020, when Rittenhouse killed two men during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was 17. But when he took the stand during his murder trial, he looked like he could be 13. Defendants in murder trials often do themselves no favors by testifying in their own defense, but Rittenhouse probably helped himself. He was soft-spoken and ...

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 10-17
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 10-17

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics