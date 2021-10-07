3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $69,900

Hello investors or anyone looking for affordable housing! The house sits on spacious 0.87 acres partially wooded and features new vinyl flooring in the kitchen, dining room and bathroom, hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms, new paint, new countertop and back splash in kitchen. The living room has a wood fireplace, new roof installed in 2020. The attic stairs pulldown offers access to the large attic that can be used as storage area. Convenient to major highways like I-77, I-40, Hwy 64 and 21. Cash or conventional loan only.