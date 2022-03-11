3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $699,000

Location! Location! Location! Custom home located on two lots at the Statesville Country Club on the 18th Fairway and overlooking the 18th Green. Large entrance with slate floor and beautiful wood. Formal dining room with beautiful wood and pocket doors. Kitchen has a dining area as well as a breakfast bar and island. Bright open living area with one wall entirely glass, large fireplace and opens onto a covered tile patio with four ceiling fans. Main level has two bedrooms, one bedroom has two walk in closets one of which is cedar. Upstairs has a huge master bedroom with windows along one side and a covered balcony overlooking the golf course. Lots of extras here - all doors are oversized, bedrooms have ceiling fans , the well landscaped yard has a irrigation system and the home has a security system. Home has a new roof and the crawl space has a newly installed barrier system with a new commercial dehumidifier. Seller will also provide a one year home warranty.