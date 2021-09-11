3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $825,000

Gorgeous custom built full brick ranch, on Lake Norman with private dock. Brick with solid color poly facia boards and vinyl soffit. Home will never need painting on outside. It has the rain guard guttering system, along with solid vinyl MGM windows, which are maintenance free. 12’ superior walls in the basement which will allow for extra strength and extra high ceiling in basement when finished. Leak free guarantee by Superior Walls. Mana block plumbing system with access to all water lines in one place. Free boat access with boat entry and picnic area to all homeowners. This water front property has it own private dock dock which is 300 Sq. Ft. 1000 Sq.Ft. is allowed so 700 sq. ft. could still be added for pontoon or boat if needed. Complete handicapped accessible, 8' roll in handicapped shower. All outside doors 3' wide. All inside doors 3 wide solid core doors with exception of closets and basement door which is 2’-8” wide. Ramp to inside from garage. Location!! Location!!