Gorgeous custom built full brick ranch, on Lake Norman with private dock. Brick with solid color poly facia boards and vinyl soffit. Home will never need painting on outside. It has the rain guard guttering system, along with solid vinyl MGM windows, which are maintenance free. 12’ superior walls in the basement which will allow for extra strength and extra high ceiling in basement when finished. Leak free guarantee by Superior Walls. Mana block plumbing system with access to all water lines in one place. Free boat access with boat entry and picnic area to all homeowners. This water front property has it own private dock dock which is 300 Sq. Ft. 1000 Sq.Ft. is allowed so 700 sq. ft. could still be added for pontoon or boat if needed. Complete handicapped accessible, 8' roll in handicapped shower. All outside doors 3' wide. All inside doors 3 wide solid core doors with exception of closets and basement door which is 2’-8” wide. Ramp to inside from garage. Location!! Location!!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $825,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Mooresville man died Monday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 77 near the 40 mile marker.
- Updated
A third person has been charged in connection with the death of a Cornelius man at a Mooresville park.
According to 2020 U.S. Census data, Mooresville’s population has grown by more than 50 percent in the last 10 years, causing the town’s four v…
- Updated
A 25-year-old Mooresville man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night on Shearers Road.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 18-26. For more information regarding specific plots o…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and S…
At 3 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer North Carolinians an update on the state's progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
- Updated
The 85th Iredell County Agricultural Fair kicked off Friday night with fanfare, excitement and crowds streaming in through the gates.