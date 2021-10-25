 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $90,000

This home is a RARE find in a beautiful country setting. Located close to the interstate for quick access to shopping and restaurants. This home needs your breath of fresh air to bring it back to it's full potential. The garden next door is ready for all of your home grown ideas and is an extra parcel being sold with the home. Located at the end of Island Ford Road/ Old Lion Road is a boat ramp for the Catawba River! This home is being sold AS IS.

