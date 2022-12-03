3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,700

New Construction 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with community pool. This end unit has a one car garage, a first floor spacious foyer and half a bath. The living room is open to the kitchen and dining room which has access to private back patio. Kitchen has a peninsula, SS appliances, gas stove and granite countertops. Upstairs master bedroom has a large walk in closet and en-suite bathroom with walk in shower. Two large guest bedrooms share a full bath with a shower/tub combo. First floor has all hardwood floors. Be the first one to live in the home!