Lake Lifestyle at it’s BEST!! This inviting neighborhood is nestled between Mooresville and Denver and you can be out enjoying fun on the lake in less than 5 minutes. Walking distance to your everyday conveniences such as Publix, pharmacy and dining. The Jacqueline is an inviting stone accented two-story townhome/end unit that offers an attractive open concept floorplan. The interior provides welcoming style w/ a granite center island that is made for entertaining. The kitchen opens into the heart of the main living area. Primary suite is very spacious with lots of natural light and boasts an impressive walk-in closet that will make all of the shoppers out there smile.
3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners met for the first time in the month of November on Monday night and, in a bit of a twist from the norm,…
Four Lake Norman High School athletes signed national letters of intent Wednesday.
The woman described claiming two six-figure tickets in one day as "absolute insanity." Here's how it happened.
There was little drama on election night in Iredell County as Republicans won races up and down the ballot.
Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners seats with a series of qu…
Joe Gibbs' other son, J.D., died three years ago after a battle with neurological disease.
The second annual Boos & Brews Street Festival to benefit Mooresville’s HealthReach Community Clinic was held Oct. 28 with an estimated 1,…
Lake Norman Medical Group, General Surgery NorthPoint has welcomed Kristen Mason, MSN APRN FNP-BC. She is joining Dr. David Gish, general surg…
The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn following a delay and players were awaiting the announcement of a possible winner.
During the 40th annual Little Miss Las Amigas pageant, a new queen, Londyn Marie Little, was crowned.