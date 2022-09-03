3 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $302,000

Lake Lifestyle at it’s BEST!! This inviting neighborhood is nestled between Mooresville and Denver and you can be out enjoying fun on the lake in less than 5 minutes. Walking distance to your everyday conveniences such as Publix, pharmacy and dining. The Jacqueline is an inviting stone accented two-story townhome that offers an attractive open concept floorplan. The interior provides welcoming style w/ a granite center island that is made for entertaining. The kitchen opens into the heart of the main living area. Primary suite is very spacious with lots of natural light and boasts an impressive walk-in closet that will make all of the shoppers out there smile.