3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $1,500,000

RARE find!! 28 +/- acres on Perth Rd! The home offers a charming throwback to simpler times and has been updated over the years. Bring your special touch to make it yours! Convenient to Troutman, Mooresville, and all the amenities that Iredell county offers. Easy access to Lake Norman State Park.. Who could ask for anything more?? With an older barn on the property you could bring your horses, toys or just have a great storage space! This is a combination of 2 parcel totaling 28.29 acres. Parcel 1 - 2.13 acres Parcel 2 - 26.16 acres ( Will only be sold together)

